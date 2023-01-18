  1. World
Aircraft crashes near Kyiv nursery leaving five injured

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – A number of children are feared injured after a helicopter crashed and sparked a huge fire at a nursery in Ukraine.

Police confirmed the aircraft hit a residential area in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, this morning, according to The Sun

According to local reports, residents heard a huge explosion before a fire erupted at the nursery.

A number of kids are thought to have been in the building.

Shocking pictures show massive flames raging in the area.

The deputy head of Zelensky's office confirmed the horror crash.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on Telegram, "An aircraft has just fallen on a social infrastructure facility. We are looking for data on victims and circumstances. The State Emergency Service and all services are already in place."

Cops say at least five people have been injured as rescuers desperately search for victims while panicked residents watch on.

