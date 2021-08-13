Taliban capture provincial capital 50 Km South of Kabul

"Now the Taliban are 100 percent in control. There is no fighting at the moment. Most of the officials fled to Kabul," lawmaker Saeed Qaribullah Sadat told AFP, NDTV reported.

With this capture, the Taliban is moving rapidly to the seat of the nation, Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

All government officials, police chief, and head of the NDS office in Herat surrendered to the Taliban along with the 207 Zafar Corps Commander.

The Taliban has now captured three more provincial capitals in southern Afghanistan, including Helmand.

They have now taken more than 12 provincial capitals over the past few weeks and control more than two-thirds of the country.

“Kandahar is completely conquered. They reached Martyrs’ Square in the city,” a Taliban spokesman tweeted from an officially recognized account.

RHM/PR