Single-engine plane crash in Minnesota left several dead

According to the CBS Minnesota broadcaster, the incident took place at about 22:40 on Saturday GMT, Sputnik reported.

The crashed plane was heading from the Alexandria Municipal Airport for the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie.

The exact number of victims is still unknown.

GRAPHIC video from a neighbor's home security camera shows the fatal, single-engine plane crash late this afternoon in Victoria, Minn.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have launched an investigation into the incident.

ZZ/SPUTNIK