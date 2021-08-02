Helicopter crash in California leaves 4 dead

Colusa County Sheriff's Department reported on Monday that at least four people were killed when a helicopter crashed in an area of northern California in the United State.

A Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed in Colusa at around 13:15 local time on Monday morning and its four passengers lost their lives at the scene, “Daily Star” News reported.

According to initial information, the light helicopter apparently had a total of four people onboard, local officials said.

No details have been released about the cause of crash and US Federal Aviation Administration and US National Transportation Security Administration are investigating cause of the crash.

