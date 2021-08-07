  1. Politics
Iran urges complete destruction of nuclear weapons

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Iran’s envoy to Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi called for complete destruction of nuclear weapons.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, he tweeted, "Yesterday marked 76th anniversary of atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki which killed up to 226000 civilians. That was genocide and crimes against humanity."

"The US is the first who used nuclear weapons, still develops its arsenal, and even threatens others to their use."

In another tweet, he continued, "To have a safe and secure world, nuclear weapons should be destroyed totally."

