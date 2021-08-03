Bosnian, Ghanaian, Syrian officials arrive in Tehran

Foreign minister of Bosnia, Tourism Minister of Ghana, and Speaker of Syrian Parliament arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to participate in Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi’s inauguration ceremony as new Iranian president.

Some 115 officials from 73 countries have so far expressed readiness to take part in the ceremony slated for Thursday afternoon.

Accordingly, 10 heads of states, 20 parliament speakers, 11 foreign ministers, 10 ministers of other countries as well as heads of commissions and parliamentary delegations are among the officials that have expressed readiness to attend the ceremony in which Ebrahim Raisi is due to swear in as Iranian new president.

The heads and officials from 11 international and regional organizations, who have been invited to the ceremony, have also expressed readiness to attend.

It should be noted that the inauguration ceremony of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be held on Thursday August 5.

