Zarif, Omani FM hold meeting in Tehran

Heading a delegation, the Omani Foreign Minister, who traveled to Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials, as well as to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, held a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif at the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral issues and regional and international developments.

This is Albusaidi's first trip to Iran after taking office. He will attend the inauguration ceremony as the special envoy of the Sultan of Oman.

ZZ/FNA14000512000595