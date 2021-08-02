Zarif hails conf. center in Isfahan as sign of Iran intl. pic

"On Aug 1, a magnificent international conference center was inaugurated in Isfahan—home of a World Heritage Site. The structure is testimony to the determination of Iran to continue the path of constructive engagement, based on equal footing and mutual respect," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a post on his Twitter account on Monday after posting some photos of the structure.

According to its webiste, Isfahan international convention center is a masterpiece of Islamic-Iranian architecture that will be a turning point in contemporary architecture. The evolution feature of Iran architecture in contemporary is abstraction. Contemporary architecture is being developed while retaining its basic features.

The dome is on the quadrangular-shape base changing to circle along with some arches inspired by Islamic patterns and considering the Abstract principle.

KI