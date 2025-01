These attacks come as media outlets in Yemen on Thursday announced that "Harf Sufyan" area in Yemen’s Amran province was targeted by the US and UK fighter jets in three times, and "Al-Lahiya" city in Al-Hudaydah province in western Yemen was targeted once, Al-Masirah reported.

The "Jarban" area in Sanaa province has been bombarded twice by the US and British coalition forces in two times, the report added.

MA/6342967