Widespread fire rages in western occupied territories

The Zionist regime's media announced occurrence of a widespread fire in the area of "Givat Shaul" in western occupied lands.

This Zionist-dwelling neighborhood is located at the western entrance of the occupied lands and territories which has been constructed in land areas of “Deir Yassin” Village in Palestine.

Accordingly, Zionist regime’s media reported that the fire broke out in Givat Shaul Neighborhood on Tuesday evening and is still advancing despite the dispatch of five firefighters to the scene of incident.

According to the report, there is a fear of spreading flames to fuel tanks in nearby factories.

This is the third fire which has happened in the occupied lands and territories on Tuesday.

It should be noted that fifteen firefighting planes and several fire brigades have been dispatched to the area, trying to extinguish large fires.

