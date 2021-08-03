Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 3

Aftab:

Leader asks president to discuss minister's call for shutdown

Iran warn US, UK over accusations

Ebtekar:

Any anti-Iran adventurism to receive swift, decisive answer

Ayatollah Khamenei calls on president to discuss health minister's proposal to shut down country

Etemad:

Westerners determined to put more pressure on Iran

Etea'at:

COVID-19 infects 37,189, kills 411 in Iran in a day

Officials from 73 countries to attend Raeisi's inauguration

Ghani calls for Afghan national mobilization against Taliban

Iran:

Iran warns US, UK over any anti-Iran adventurism

Geraei stuns rival, referees by amazing technique

Jam-e Jam:

Reduction of Iran's obligations in line with JCPOA

Javan:

Leader asks National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus to review shutting down country for 2 weeks

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

First, second phase of international conference center in Isfahan inaugurated

Khorasan:

Herat in danger of falling

Kayhan:

Iran to give immediate, decisive response to any anti-Iran adventurism

