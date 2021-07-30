Iran volleyball defeated by Italy in 4 sets

The match between Iran and Italy in Pool A in the Tokyo Olympics Volleyball contests ended on Friday afternoon with 3-1 win for Italy.

The Italian players beat Iran 30-28 in the first match. The European side also won the second set 25-21, while the Iranian team won the third set 25-21.

The last and the fourth set ended with 25-21 for Italy.

With this defeat, Iranian players have to win the hosting country of the competitions namely Japan to advance from the group stage.

In their first match, Iranians stunned world champions Poland with 3-2 win followed by a decisive 3-0 victory against Venezuela.

However, they suffered a surprising defeat against Canada.

