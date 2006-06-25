  1. Economy
25 June 2006 - 18:37

Gasoline rationing unlikely to begin in autumn: MP

TEHRAN, June 25 (MNA) -- Majlis Energy Committee Chairman Kamal Daneshyar said here on Sunday that gasoline would most likely not be rationed in autumn since the required facilities have not been prepared yet.

The development of the public transportation system and the conversion of vehicles from gasoline to natural gas fuel are some of the required conditions, the lawmaker told reporters on the sidelines of an open session of parliament.

 

“In order to develop the public transportation system, 6500 buses, 50,000 taxis, and 20,000 mini buses are scheduled to be added to it,” he added.

 

The MP explained that Majlis deputies have different views on gasoline rationing.

 

Some MPs believe the necessary measures have not been taken yet to begin rationing in autumn, while others are insisting on beginning rationing as soon as possible through distributing smart cards, he said.

 

