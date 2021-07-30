Turkey fights forest fires raging through country's south

The forest fires have erupted over the last few days in the southern provinces of Mersin, Osmaniye, Adana, Antalya, Kahramanmaras, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.

The blazes also burst out in the southwestern province of Mugla and central provinces of Kirikkale and Kayseri.

The county's efforts to bring 10 ongoing fires under control are continuing as 1,832 personnel, three planes, 29 helicopters, and 458 water tenders are joining the mission.

The Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya is one of the areas where fires blaze out. An 82-year-old man, who was left alone at home, died while evacuation efforts were underway in the Kepezbeleni village of Akseki district.

Forest fires first erupted on Wednesday in Antalya’s Manavgat district and spread over a large area.

According to an official announcement, the number of people who died during fires in Antalya has risen to four.

Along with Antalya, Adana, and Mersin, firefighters are working selflessly to bring fires under control in other provinces.

In Mersin, people living in areas near fires were evacuated on Wednesday.

Firefighters are battling fires in the two districts of the province.

They are also working in the Kozan district of Adana province where a fire broke out in a forested land in the Kizlarsekisi area.

Authorities said that the powerful wind fanned fires to rage through the region and it hampers efforts to put out the blazes.

KI/PR