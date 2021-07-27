Olympics' Iranian carpet tableau unveiled

The unveiling ceremony was attended by the chief of Iran's National Olympic Committee Reza Salehi Amiri, Iranian ambassador to Tokyo Morteza Rahmani Movahed and other Iranian officials.

Simultaneously with the unveiling of the Tokyo Olympic handmade carpet tableau, an exhibition of sports carpets was also opened in Tokyo.

As Salehi Amiri informed during the ceremony, a copy of the carpet tableau with be submitted to the International Olympic Committee to be kept in Switzerland.

The opening ceremony of the "Beautiful Iran Exhibition" was held in Japan on the sidelines of the Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday.

The opening ceremony was attended by the chief of Iran's National Olympic Committee Seyed Reza Salehi, Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar, Iranian ambassador to Tokyo Morteza Rahmani Movahed, and Japanese Minister for Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Koichi Hagiuda.

The carpet is weaved by 8 skillful Iranian weavers in Tabriz, the capital city of East Azerbaijan province in the northwest of Iran.

The carpet also has a digital version which is in fact the Olympic Games' encyclopedia.

