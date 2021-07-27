  1. Culture
Jul 27, 2021, 9:00 PM

Olympics' Iranian carpet tableau unveiled

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Unveiling Ceremony of "Tokyo Olympic Handmade Carpet Tableau" was held at the place of the Iranian Embassy in Japan, on Tue.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by the chief of Iran's National Olympic Committee Reza Salehi Amiri, Iranian ambassador to Tokyo Morteza Rahmani Movahed and other Iranian officials.

Simultaneously with the unveiling of the Tokyo Olympic handmade carpet tableau, an exhibition of sports carpets was also opened in Tokyo.

As Salehi Amiri informed during the ceremony, a copy of the carpet tableau with be submitted to the International Olympic Committee to be kept in Switzerland.

«تابلو فرش دستباف المپیک توکیو» رونمایی شد

The opening ceremony of the "Beautiful Iran Exhibition" was held in Japan on the sidelines of the Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday. 

The opening ceremony was attended by the chief of Iran's National Olympic Committee Seyed Reza Salehi, Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar, Iranian ambassador to Tokyo Morteza Rahmani Movahed, and Japanese Minister for Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Koichi Hagiuda.

The carpet is weaved by 8 skillful Iranian weavers in Tabriz, the capital city of East Azerbaijan province in the northwest of Iran. 

The carpet also has a digital version which is in fact the Olympic Games' encyclopedia. 

HJ/5266991

News Code 176633
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176633/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News