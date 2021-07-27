Salih reacts on Iraq-US agreement on forces’ withdrawal

In a tweet on Tue., Iraqi President Barham Salih reacted to the US-Iraq agreement on the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq and wrote that the results of Iraq-US strategic talk are important for achieving stability and strengthening Iraqi sovereignty.

This agreement is the result of unflinching efforts of government headed by Mustafa al-Kadhimi, he said, adding that Iraq's interests require strengthening government institutions, supporting the sovereignty of Iraq and independent national decisions are adopted.

The Iraqi president's stance comes as some Iraqi figures and groups have strongly protested the recent agreement between Baghdad and Washington to withdraw US troops from Iraq.

It should be noted US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sealed an agreement formally ending the US combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after US troops were sent to the country.

