US embassy staffer in Kuwait commits suicide: report

According to a report by Al-Qabas, Kuwaiti security services received a report on Saturday about suicide at the US embassy in Bayan area.

Dispatched to the scene, forces found a man with a bullet in his head and a pistol near him in the bathroom.

The man was identified as a 44-year-old Indian working as a security personnel at the embassy.

The body has been transferred to the forensic department for further investigation, according to the report.

No American or Kuwaiti official has yet provided any comment on the incident.

