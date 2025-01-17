Iran takes part in Future Minerals Forum 2025 in S Arabia

In a post on his X account on Friday, Iran’s Ambassador to Riyadh Alireza Enayati revealed Iran’s first participation in the International Riyadh Future Minerals Forum 2025.

“I visited the exposition booth of an Iranian company at Riyadh International Future Minerals Forum 2025. Major international companies were present at the exhibition, but this is Iran's first participation in the exhibition.”

During his visit to the exhibition, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industries and Mines, who was visiting the exhibition, stopped at the Iranian pavilion and was briefed on the activities and performance of the Iranian company, the envoy added.

This forum offers an exceptional platform for networking and collaboration, specifically tailored for industries seeking innovative solutions and investment opportunities.

The exhibition was kicked off in Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on January 14 and wrapped up its work on January 16.

