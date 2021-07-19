Iranian oil reaches shores of Makran: Official

Toujra Dehghani broke the news on Monday and added, “With receiving crude oil in Jask, Iranian oil reached shores of Makran and Sea of Oman for the first time. Thus, Islamic Republic of Iran is able to export 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) from this region located before Strait of Hormuz and free waters.”

“About two months ago, the crude oil injection process had been started and we were in the process of transferring oil along the network. In the early hours of today, crude oil finally reached Jask Oil Terminal after a distance of 1,000 kilometers,” he added.

By exploiting the first part of this national project, 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) has been dispatched from Goreh area in Bushehr province to Jask region bordering provinces of Hormozgan and Sistn and Baluchestan after proceeding a 1,000 kilometers, Dehghani emphasized and added that the possibility of loading and sending the first export shipment was provided.

By operating this national and strategic project to transfer Goreh crude oil to Jask Oil Terminal and arrival of oil to Makran coastal areas, in addition to diversifying export terminals, sustainable development and job creation will be provided with the construction of refineries and petro refineries on these coastal areas, Managing Director of Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) added.

With the start of crude oil exports from Jask in the Sea of Oman, in addition to reducing the number of tankers to load crude oil, the Islamic Republic of Iran has the opportunity to export oil with more security and more stability.

