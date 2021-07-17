3 killed, 2 missing in floods in Iran's Kerman province

Reza Fallah, the director-general of the Red Crescent Society of Iran's Kerman province told Iranian media that as many as five people were reported missing after torrential rains caused floods in Kerman Province on Saturday.

Fallah said that the floods hit Kiskan, Deh Zarchi and Bideshk areas in Baft County the hardest.

The official added that after the floods, 5 local people in Baft County were reported to be missing.

He added that through search and rescue operations, three dead bodies belonging to the reported 5 people missing were recovered while the search continues for the two people that are still missing.

He said that as many as 21 villages in Kerman Province have been affected by the floods with damages to people's properties reported.

