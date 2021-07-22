Flood in China claims at least 16 lives: Report

At least 16 people died in severe flooding Tuesday in a Chinese provincial capital while tens of thousands were forced from their homes, Euronews reported.

According to the report, Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, was hit severely by 20 centimeters of rain from 4 to 5 p.m.

According to Chinese authorities, the rainfall in the region was the heaviest on record since weather patterns were compiled 60 years ago. The city of Zhengzhou saw a year's worth of rainfall in three days, according to the same sources.

The torrent of rain turned streets into rapidly flowing rivers and inundated metro stations and cars. One metro passenger told Weibo that rescue workers opened the roof of his carriage to allow passengers to be evacuated one by one. Other images showed a passenger sitting on the roof of his car half submerged in a tunnel.

According to the published reports, about 200,000 Zhengzhou residents have been evacuated and relocated since Wednesday morning.

MA/PR