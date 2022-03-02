VP discusses boostig Tehran-Baghdad ties with Iraqi president

Iranian Vice-President and Head of the Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Foundation Seyyed Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi met and held talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih in Baghdad.

According to a statement released by the Iraqi president's office, the two sides discussed strong bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries and stressed that improving bilateral relations will be in the interest of two friendly nations.

Exchanging experiences in various fields, implementing agreements concluded between Iran and Iraq through investment projects were also discussed in this meeting, the statement said.

Ghazizadeh Hashemi expressed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Iraq in various fields and stressed the efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in the interests of two friendly nations, Iraqi News Agency reported.

Iraqi media also reported on Wednesday that Ghazizadeh has discussed legal mechanisms to support the families of the Iranian and Iraqi martyrs with the head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, Faeq Zidane.

