Several injured in train derailment in Alps

Emergency Services were called to the Mur Valley shortly after 07:00 CEST on Friday after reports of the derailment near the town of Kendlbruck, Euronews reported.

One carriage of the three-car train had fallen on its side into the river Wur, which runs alongside the narrow-gauge line in the region of Salzburg.

Images from the scene showed uprooted trees on the railway line, likely caused by stormy weather.

The commander of the local rescue services, Anton Schilcher, said 54 schoolchildren were riding the train on the last day before the summer break. The local fire brigade service said the train was carrying only 40 students.

The local town of Tamsweg is an important school location for surrounding regions.

"A large number of rescue services, including 2 helicopters, as well as water rescue, mountain rescue, and police, were also on the scene," local officials said in a statement.

Seventeen people sustained injuries in the accident, and authorities were able to clear the scene after three hours.

According to the local Red Cross, nine of those injured were treated in hospital. The train's driver, who was uninjured, had immediately initiated the emergency procedure.

