Jul 6, 2021, 10:19 AM

Defense min. condoles Philippines over plane crash

Defense min. condoles Philippines over plane crash

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami expressed his deep condolences to his Philippine counterpart Delfin Lorenzana over the plane crash in this country on Sunday.

“I was deeply saddened to hear the news of crash of a C-130 military plane which led to the death of a number of army officers,” he stated.

“On behalf of myself and Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I seize this opportunity to express my condolences to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Philippines and bereaved families of the victims of this tragic incident and pray the Almighty God to bestow forbearance and patience over the irreparable loss.”

On July 4, a Philippine Air Force plane with 92 soldiers and crew members aboard crashed on the southern island of Jolo on Sunday, officials said. 52 deaths have so far been confirmed. The C-130, an American-built turboprop, is used by militaries around the world and is sometimes kept in service for decades.

