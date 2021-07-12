Iran envoy to UAE meets with Italian amb. to discuss ties

Iranian diplomat Seyed Mohammad Hosseini wrote on his Twitter account that, "We talked and exchanged views with the Italian Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Nicola Lener."

"Last night, the Italians had a thrilling football night but a memorable victory, the winner of Euro 2020 final" added the head of the Iranian diplomatic mission to the UAE in his tweet in reference to the EUFA Euro 2020 final match which ended with Italy's victory.

Hosseini had previously consulted with a number of other diplomats in the UAE, as well as senior UAE officials, on Iran's bilateral relations with those countries, as well as international cooperation.

