Rival Presidential candidates meet with President-elect

The six qualified rivals of Raeisi in the June 18 elections, including Abolnasser Hemmati, Mohsen Rezaei, Mohsen Mehr-Alizadeh, Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, held a meeting with him on Wednesday.

The candidates were invited by Raeisi.

The attendees of the meeting exchanged views on the situation in the country and ways to solve the existing problems.

"The period of election campaigns is over and now it is the time for friendship, empathy, cooperation, and cooperation to solve the nation's problems," Raeisi said.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi was elected Iran's next president in the 13th presidential election with more than 18 million votes, which is 62% of the total votes cast in the ballot boxes on June 18.

The reformist Hemmati, and Principalist Rezaei, Ghazizadeh Hashemi, and Raeisi stayed until the end of the race while the other three candidates pulled out of the race ahead of the voting day.

