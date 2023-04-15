TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – Former Iranian parliamentarian and sociologist who was from the Principaliost end of Iran's political spectrum died on Fridan dues to his illness at 66. A funeral was held at the University of Tehran's Mosque on Saturday.

Afrough passed away on Friday in hospital in Tehran as a result of cancer-induced problems, according to his son.

The former MP represented Tehran in the seventh Parliament from May 2004 to May 2008. A PhD holder in sociology, he served as chair of the Cultural Committee at the Parliament.