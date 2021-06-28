The FEEEL world Design Prize; when projects come true

Today, there are so many design awards all over the world and most of them will give a certificate to winners and promote their work on social media but the FEEEL world design prize has created a platform for the implementation of bold design ideas with the use of natural materials. This international design competition aims to create small series and individual items that will not break, won’t be thrown away, and will last for decades, pleasing the owner’s eye. In this competition the organizer strives to get away from trends, move beyond marketing and get back to artistic design, which is object design in fact and in the end there will be a real size prototype of the winner design as the main prize of the competition.

There are 00 categories in this competition:

FURNITURE: SERIES

FURNITURE: COLLECTIONS

ART & CRAFTS PROJECTS: INTERIOR DESIGN

PRIZE OF THE INDUSTRY: OBJECT

PRIZE OF THE INDUSTRY: CREATORS

ARCHITECTURAL PRODUCT: PARTITIONS AND SCREENS

ARCHITECTURAL PRODUCT: SHELVES AND WINE HOLDERS

PRODUCT DESIGN: LIGHT

PRODUCT DESIGN: OBJECT

NATURE PROJECT

PARK AND GARDEN

FURNITURE: CHILL & RELAX

The deadline for participating in this award is 14.11.2021 and winners will be announced on 09.12.2021.

