Lifting of sanctions on paper not enough: Zonnour

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Mojtaba Zonnour said that over the past few years, the US has repeatedly put pressure on European banks and companies and prevented them from communicating with Iran.

"The lifting of sanctions on paper is not enough and the sanctions should be lifted in such a way that if the state and private sectors of our country want to import and export, no country will tell them that Iran is under sanctions," he added.

In addition, Iran should not face any obstacle in the case of selling oil, he noted, adding, "On the other hand, we must be able to transfer the money from the sale of oil. For example, about $7.5 billion of our oil sales in South Korea are blocked."

Emphasizing that verification of lifting sanctions is a time-consuming process and not a two-day process, Zonnur said, "The US only considers a maximum time of 48 hours to verify the lifting of sanctions."

"If you ask any businessman or individual who does business, they will say that it is not possible to verify the lifting of sanctions within 48 hours," the MP highlighted.

