S Korea trying to unfreeze Iranian blocked assets: Official

Hossein Tanhaei Chairman of Iran-South Korea Joint Chamber of Commerce broke the news on Sun. in an interview with FNA and restated that South Korea is trying to free Iranian assets blocked in South Korean banks because of US sanctions imposed against the country.

Turning to the return of two South Korean giants i.e. SAMSUNG and LG electronics companies to Iran, Tanhaei turned down the news spread on the return of the two South Korean companies to the Islamic Republic of Iran which left the country a couple of years ago as a result of US sanctions imposed against Iran.

During a phone contact between officials of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and South Korean ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, it became clear that news of return of two South Korean home appliance manufacturing companies to Iran is ‘sheer lie’.

Elsewhere in his remarks, chairman of Iran-South Korea Joint Chamber of Commerce pointed to Iran’s $7 billion worth of assets blocked in South Korea and stated that South Korean officials are in direct talks with US officials for releasing Iranian blocked assets by lifting some sanctions imposed against Iran exceptionally.

Firstly, Islamic Republic of Iran wants its assets to return to the country in cash but if this issue was not realized, Iran would import raw materials, equipment and machinery from South Korea out of its financial resources blocked in South Korea, Tanhaei added.

