2nd Intl. Paper, Cardboard Exhibition inaugurated in Tehran

In this exhibition, 100 domestic and foreign industrial and production companies will showcase their latest products and achievements to the public.

Introducing the latest industrial, production and technological achievements of domestic companies, creating suitable opportunities for domestic and foreign marketing, taking advantage of technical knowhow and knowledge of other countries in the relevant field, introducing the latest technological achievements in the country, explaining domestic and foreign investment opportunities and also paving suitable ways for boosting interaction between domestic and foreign producers have been cited as the most important objectives of the exhibition.

According to statistics, the annual consumption of printing paper and newspaper in the country stands at about 335,000 tons, more than 50 percent of which is imported into the country.

