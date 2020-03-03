  1. Politics
3 March 2020 - 18:30

Syrian army targets Turkish drone in Idlib

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Syrian Arab Army units downed a Turkish drone in Idlib countryside on Tuesday.

Syria on Tuesday targeted a Turkish drone over Saraqeb in Idlib southeastern countryside, state news agency SANA reported.

The drone was downed hours after Turkey’s military targeted two of the Syrian warplanes during its operations in the Idlib area.

Syrian warplanes were hit by missiles fired by Turkey’s air force as it was downed in the area, northwest of Ma’aret al-Nu’aman at 11:03 am on Tuesday.

Prior to that, SANA has reported the downing of four Turkish drones by the Syrian Arab Army units.

MNA/SANA

