Israeli Knesset officially dissolves as regime faces turmoil

This would be the 5th election in three years in the occupied regime of Israel which is set for March 23.

The Times of Israel newspaper has said that this would be the fourth vote in two years, with polls indicating the regime is nowhere near solving its ongoing political turmoil.

The foreign minister of the regime Tair Lapid is set to replace Naftali Bennett as the prime minister until the new government is formed.

The Israeli regime was formed out of a fragile coalition as the Palestinian resistance movements increase their pressure on the regime, triggering political turmoil in the occupied lands.

MNA/PR