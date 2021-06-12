S Arabia to limit Hajj this year to citizens, residents

The Arab News website quoted the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah as announcing in a statement on Saturday that a total of 60,000 pilgrims will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage this year.

The ministry's statement stressed that those wishing to perform Hajj must be free of any chronic diseases, and to be within the ages from 18 to 65 years for those vaccinated against the virus according to the kingdom’s vaccination measures.

The decision is “based on the Kingdom’s constant keenness to enable the guests and visitors at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to perform the rituals of Hajj and Umrah,” the ministry said.

KI/PR