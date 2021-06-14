Yemen ready to manage this year’s Hajj ritual for free

If Saudi king wishes, Sana’a would be willing to sign a contract with Riyadh to administer this year's Hajj ritual, so that no one in the world would be deprived of this religious duty, he emphasized.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umra of Saudi Arabia announced in a statement on Saturday this week that Hajj rites in 1442 AH (2021) will be held only with the presence of 60,000 citizens and individuals residing in this country.

In his reaction to this issue, Head of Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen Mohammed Ali al-Houthi wrote on Twitter, "We are ready to sign a contract with King of Saudi Arabia to manage and organize the Hajj this year and allow all pilgrims from all countries to perform the Hajj rites and rituals. If he (King of Saudi) wishes, we are also ready to compensate the family of any pilgrim who suffers from or dies from coronavirus, COVID-19, disease. We are ready to run the Hajj for free and all the income should be for Saudi Arabia but it is important that no one is deprived of Hajj pilgrimage.”

Yesterday, Yemeni Ministry of Guidance and Hajj Affairs condemned Riyadh's decision on this year's Hajj.

