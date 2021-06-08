Iraqi min. says Iran only country stands beside his nation

Muhammad Karim Jassim Al-Khafaji, the Iraqi Minister of Agriculture, made the remarks in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart in the Iranian holy city of Mashhad.

The Khorasan Razavi Provincial Govenor was also present in their meeting.

The Iraqi minister thanked the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for paying special attention to the Iraqi people.

He continued by saying that Iran and Iraq can strengthen cooperation in various areas, noting that "Iran has made great progress in the field of agriculture and the agricultural sector is one of the cases in which we welcome Iranian investment."

The Iraqi Minister of Agriculture said, "Trade is important and imports from Iran are a priority for us over imports from other countries."

Al-Khafaji added, "We hope that at the end of this trip, an agreement will be signed between the two countries, which will be important and beneficial for both countries, and we are looking for more cooperation in various fields between Iran and Iraq."

KI/IRN84358901