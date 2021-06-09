Ghalibaf commemorates 2017 terror attacks victims

Speaking in a ceremony held on Wednesday on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of terror attacks in Tehran, Ghalibaf urged lawmakers to understand such incidents and do not forget them.

No one should forget such incidents and people’s difficulties after leaving the current commemoration ceremony, he said.

On June 7, 2017, gunmen mounted almost simultaneous assaults on the Parliament building and the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in Tehran, killing 17 people and injuring more than 50 others.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assaults. Some of the attackers were killed or arrested and dozens more were captured in the following months – many in operations along the borders with Iraq and Turkey.

MAH/IRINN