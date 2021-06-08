National libraries of Iran, Azerbaijan sign coop. agreement

The agreement was signed in an online ceremony participated by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku Abbas Mousavi, the Cultural Attaché to the Republic of Azerbaijan Ghorbanali Pourmarjan, the director of Azerbaijan National Library Karim Tahirov, and Head of Iran National Library Ashraf Boroujerdi.

The signed agreement focuses on sharing information and experiences as well as exchanging documents and experts, holding specialized courses and workshops and also research collaborations between the two national libraries.

The National Library of the Islamic Republic of Iran has a very high position among researchers because of more than 3 million books, thousands of documents, and more than 40,000 manuscripts besides very extensive services to professors, students, and researchers.

According to earlier reports, it is very important for the National Library of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop relationships with libraries of friends and neighboring countries, especially Azerbaijan, he went on to say.

