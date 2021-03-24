Iran’s Army moving in compatible with modern-day threats

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Wed., Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said, “During these years, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has fulfilled its missions in the best form possible and has increased its readiness and is ready to face any enemy with its utmost power and might.”

He reiterated that Iran’s Army is moving in accordance with the current threats jeopardizing the country.

Certainly, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to face current threats posed against the Islamic Revolution at any time and wherever it wants as benefited from the most experienced and competent youth, he said, adding that Iran’s Army is also ready to firmly stand against the threats waged against the Islamic Revolution and territorial integrity of the country and in this way, it (Iran’s Army) will give a crushing response to any miscalculation of enemy as well.

Turning to holding military exercises, Rear Admiral Sayyari said that these exercises show the ability of the armed forces to carry out missions and defend the revolution and the Establishment as well as territorial integrity.

Holding extensive war games conveys this message to enemies of the country that if they (enemies) want to attack the country, Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army will regret them, Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army stated.

