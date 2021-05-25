Army's ‘Separ-e-Aseman 1400’ drill wrapped up

'Separ-e-Aseman 1400' joint military drill kicked off on Tuesday with the presence of the electronic warfare strategic units of the four branches of Iran’s Army. Offensive and defensive tactics in the field of electronic warfare have been put into practice in a vast area in Isfahan Province and the Iranian Army used its latest achievements and combat capabilities during the drill.

Operations of detecting and monitoring signal information from ground and satellite stations, infiltration operations and disruption of aircraft operations, and the use of new systems installed on helicopters were among the measures implemented in the electronic warfare drill.

Intelligent and accurate performance of indigenous radar systems in identifying attacking UAVs and performing more than one hundred operations in the field of electronic warfare with the combination of technique and tactics and the use of specialized and young experts and the widespread use of UAVs in border areas were among the predetermined goals of this exercise.

During the drill, drones and smart infiltrators hit predetermined targets using electronic warfare coverage.

Deputy Chief of Iran's Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that coordination, integration, speed and operational accuracy between offensive forces and tactical success in preventing the detection and monitoring of radar and telecommunications information by electronic warfare units located in the general area of the exercise was one of the most important achievements of this exercise.

Upgrading the level of intelligence aristocracy in order to prevent any threats from enemies and anticipate effective confrontation with future threats, evaluate new tactics to respond to regional and trans-regional threats, eliminate weaknesses and shortcomings identified in the previous exercises and development of strengths in the field of electronic warfare of the army were among the results of the joint exercise, he added.

