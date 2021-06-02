Six people wounded in a shooting in US Ohio

US police reported that six people were injured in a shooting at a party on Wednesday, CNN reported.

According to this report, the incident took place around 2 am today in Springfield, Ohio.

US police announced that they have launched an investigation into the identification and arrest of assailant.

While there are numerous daily reports of shootings in the United States and high death toll in these incidents, the powerful arms lobby in the United States does not allow legislation to be passed to restrict the possession of weapons in the United States.

The availability of firearms in the United States and sales of various types of firearms in stores have made most people to have access firearms which is why the number of homicides using firearms in this country is very high.

This situation has gradually become a crisis, so that shooting at defenseless people in the United States has become a regular issue and thousands of people are killed by bullets every year in this country.

MA/5226712