18-year-old teen killed in Los Angeles shooting spree

An 18-year-old boy was shot dead in the US state of California, CBS news reported.

According to the television network, the incident took place at a party after a clash broke out between the victim and a person in the "Maywood" area, located in the city of Los Angeles.

US police have arrested a suspect in connection with the teenager's death.

The incident happened last night at 11 local time. Police said they have launched an investigation without providing details of the incident.

While there are many daily news about shootings in the United States and high number of casualties in these incidents, the powerful arms lobby in the United States does not allow legislation to be passed to restrict the possession of weapons.

The availability of firearms in the United States and sale of various types of them in stores have made most people to have access firearms, which is why the number of homicides using firearms in this country is very high.

This situation has gradually become a crisis, so that shooting at defenseless people in the United States has become a regular issue and thousands of people are killed by bullets every year in this country.

