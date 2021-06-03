  1. Politics
Three officers shot after gunman opens fire in Wilmington

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Three officers have suffered gunshot wounds after responding to a call in Wilmington, Delaware.

The suspected gunman reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment building, sparking a massive police response.

Scores of police with guns drawn and a SWAT team were seen surrounding an apartment building in Wilmington on Wednesday night, where the shooter is thought to be holed up, Russia Today reported.

The Wilmington Police Department reported that the three injured officers were “responding to a call for service” when they were met with gunfire. The gunman was reportedly inside the building at the time of the shooting. The officers, injured in the altercation, were taken to hospital in stable condition.

