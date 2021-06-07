Another mass grave discovered in Iraq

The grave, reportedly contains dozens of bodies of people massacred by the former Iraqi Baath regime led by Saddam Hussein, was found in an area between Kifri and Khanaqin, Basnews reported.

Preliminary information indicates that the grave is quite large, the statement added.

Technical assessment is said to be conducted at the site of the mass grave before following the procedures stipulated under Law No. 13 of 2015 on Affairs and Protection of Mass Graves, the statement further noted.

In Iraq, a total of 200 mass graves have so far been unearthed, in which thousands of Kurds have also been identified.

HJ/PR