Shooting near Homestead air reserve base in Florida

The shooting took place just before 2 a.m. inside of an apartment complex near Southwest 126th Court and 282nd Street, near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

Police say two people were found dead at the scene, including both a 38-year-old female victim and a 15-year-old male.

The suspect shooter, a 42-year-old man who police later said was the victim's boyfriend, was later found dead inside the complex after police attempted to negotiate with him.

Three other victims - ages 18, 16, and 11 - were rushed to area hospitals with the 11-year-old female in critical condition and the 16-year-old male in stable condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The 18-year-old male victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved. Investigators say it appears to be a domestic situation but did not release additional details.

