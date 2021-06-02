Europe's commitments to implement JCPOA must be verified

The implicit return of the United States to JCPOA is not enough for the Islamic Republic of Iran, a member of the presiding board of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said.

Negotiations in Vienna are aimed at restoring the JCPOA and returning to the agreement, Ali Alizadeh said and added, “However, it should be noted that the US return is not the only target of these negotiations.”

The Europeans pretended that they are supporting the JCPOA, but in practice, they were not much different from the United States, he explained.

He went on to say, "The Islamic Republic of Iran must verify the commitments of all parties to the JCPOA."

Saying that all parties must live up to their promises, the Iranian lawmaker added, “The parliament also monitors the process of verifying the fulfillment of the Western parties to the JCPOA.”

RHM/5226373