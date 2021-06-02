First home-made electronic bus unveiled in Mashhad

Abbas Aliabadi, CEO of MAPNA Group, said in the ceremony that this electronic bus “is part of the future” and that “there is no doubt in the importance of the issue in environmental and energy fields.”

He also thanked Mashhad municipality for putting trust in MAPNA Group for the project. The CEO also added that Iranian companies are also pursuing to develop self-driving cars.

Meanwhile, Mashhad Mayor Mohammadreza Kalaei said the city accepted the risk of such cooperation and became the first Iranian city equipped with electronic buses.

He said that a contract for delivery of 100 more e-buses has been signed and MAPNA has promised to deliver 10 of the buses to the city this year.

The distance that the bus can go on a single charge is 250 kilometers.

MAH/TSN2514151