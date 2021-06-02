  1. Technology
Jun 2, 2021, 1:41 PM

First home-made electronic bus unveiled in Mashhad

First home-made electronic bus unveiled in Mashhad

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – The first home-grown electronic bus of the country was unveiled and put into operation in Mashhad, northeast Iran, in a ceremony on Wednesday.

Abbas Aliabadi, CEO of MAPNA Group, said in the ceremony that this electronic bus “is part of the future” and that “there is no doubt in the importance of the issue in environmental and energy fields.”

He also thanked Mashhad municipality for putting trust in MAPNA Group for the project. The CEO also added that Iranian companies are also pursuing to develop self-driving cars.

First home-made electronic bus unveiled in Mashhad

Meanwhile, Mashhad Mayor Mohammadreza Kalaei said the city accepted the risk of such cooperation and became the first Iranian city equipped with electronic buses.

He said that a contract for delivery of 100 more e-buses has been signed and MAPNA has promised to deliver 10 of the buses to the city this year.

The distance that the bus can go on a single charge is 250 kilometers.

MAH/TSN2514151

News Code 174310
Mohammad Ali Haqshenas
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174310/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News