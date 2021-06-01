  1. Sports
Taremi's stunner nominated for best goal of Champions League

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Iranian striker of FC Port, Mehdi Taremi's overhead goal has been nominated for the best goal in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League.

He scored an incredible bicycle kick goal at the dying moments of the match against Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

The stunner gave Porto a 1-0 win but not a qualification for the next round as the Portuguese side had lost the first leg 2-0.

Taremi became the first Iranian player to score in the quarterfinal stage of the UEFA Champions League. 

Candidates of the Champions League Goal of the Tournament contenders are: 

1. Mehdi Taremi, Chelsea 0-1 Porto
13/04/2021: quarter-finals, second leg

2. Alassane Pléa, Shakhtar 0-6 Mönchengladbach
03/11/2020: Matchday 3

3. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea
27/04/2021: semi-finals, first leg

4. Luka Modrić, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar
21/10/2020: Matchday 1

5. Lionel Messi, Paris 1-1 Barcelona
10/03/2021: round of 16, second leg

6. Olivier Giroud, Atlético 0-1 Chelsea
23/02/2020: round of 16, first leg

7. Neymar, Paris 5-1 İstanbul Başakşehir
09/12/2020: Matchday 6

8. Manor Solomon, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar
21/10/2020: Matchday 1

9. Angeliño, Leipzig 2-0 İstanbul Başakşehir
20/10/2020: Matchday 1

10. Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona 1-4 Paris
16/02/2021: round of 16, first leg

