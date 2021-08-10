Messi to arrive in Paris later today to sign contract: report

The "www.bavarianfootballworks.com" has cited a report by French paper L’Equipe, that Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sport, will be signing with Paris Saint-Germain.

After spending his entire senior career at FC Barcelona, Messi will be swapping the red and blue of the Blaugrana for the red and blue of Les Parisiens. The reports say Messi will be signing a contract this afternoon and his plane is expected to land in Paris within the next few hours.

The contract details (per Fabrizio Romano) show PSG will give Messi a two-year contract with an option to extend until June of 2024. He will be earning a reported 35 million euros with add-ons.

Meanwhile, the Sky Sports has reported that Messi has now received a formal contract offer from PSG but said "nothing is confirmed"; Messi also has two other potential options after leaving Barcelona.

Sky Sports has quoted posts on Twitter as reporting that the French club have offered Messi an initial two-year deal, thought to be worth £25m a year after tax, and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner and his representatives are now reviewing and considering it carefully.

Messi also has two other potential options after leaving Barcelona but PSG remain the favourites to sign him.

KI/PR