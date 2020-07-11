Iran helps Azerbaijan with providing water to its cities

Due to the decrease in the water level in the Aras River, water supply to the border city of Saatli and several other cities along the River in Azerbaijan was faced with a problem that was reportedly solved by pumping water from the Aras Dam that is jointly operated by Iran and Azerbaijan.

Officials in Azerbaijan announced on Saturday that Iran helped the country in solving the problem of water shortage in some border areas.

According to the agreement reached on July 7, Iran has increased pumping water from the Aras Dam to the cities of the Republic of Azerbaijan along the Aras River which solved the problem of water shortage in these cities.

